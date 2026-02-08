3 IPOs hitting the market this week: Check list

The primary market is set to witness a surge in activity with three new initial public offerings (IPOs) slated for subscription this week. The upcoming IPOs include Aye Finance and Fractal Analytics on the mainboard, and Marushika Technology in the SME segment. Along with these new listings, Grover Jewells and Brandman Retail are also expected to make their debut.

Upcoming listing Fractal Analytics The IPO of Fractal Analytics will open for subscription on February 9 and close on February 11. The issue, worth ₹2,833.90 crore, includes a fresh issue of 1.14 crore shares worth ₹1,023.50 crore and an offer for sale of 2.01 crore shares worth ₹1,810.40 crore. The price band has been set at ₹857-900 per share, with Kotak Mahindra Capital as the book-running lead manager and MUFG Intime India as the registrar to the issue.

Second listing Aye Finance The Aye Finance IPO will also open for subscription on February 9 and close on February 11. The ₹1,010 crore issue is a book-built offering with a fresh issue of 5.50 crore shares worth ₹710 crore, and an offer for sale of 2.33 crore shares worth ₹300 crore. The price band has been set at ₹122-129 per share with Axis Capital Ltd as the book-running lead manager and Kfin Technologies as the registrar for the issue.

