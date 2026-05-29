IPPR report backed by TUC urges worker control of AI

Report urges consultation, worker support levy

The report breaks down AI's impact into three big areas: making work easier (augmentation), lowering job quality (degradation), and replacing people altogether (displacement).

To help balance things out, it suggests employers must talk with workers before bringing in new tech. There's also a call for a "worker support levy" to fund benefits like training and insurance.

TUC chief Paul Nowak says we need to be proactive about managing AI, kind of like when society adapted during the Industrial Revolution.

The Labor government seems on board, pushing both for smarter use of AI and stronger worker rights.