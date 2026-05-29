IPPR report backed by TUC urges worker control of AI
A fresh report from the Institute for Public Policy Research (IPPR), released today and backed by the Trades Union Congress (TUC), says workers should get more control over how AI is rolled out in their jobs.
Turns out, only one in five people feel AI has actually made their work better, while 21% say it's made things worse, and some have even lost their jobs because of it.
Report urges consultation, worker support levy
The report breaks down AI's impact into three big areas: making work easier (augmentation), lowering job quality (degradation), and replacing people altogether (displacement).
To help balance things out, it suggests employers must talk with workers before bringing in new tech. There's also a call for a "worker support levy" to fund benefits like training and insurance.
TUC chief Paul Nowak says we need to be proactive about managing AI, kind of like when society adapted during the Industrial Revolution.
The Labor government seems on board, pushing both for smarter use of AI and stronger worker rights.