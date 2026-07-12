Iran closes Strait of Hormuz, threatens India's energy imports Business Jul 12, 2026

Iran has closed the Strait of Hormuz, a major channel for global oil and gas shipments.

Since this strait handles about 20% of the world's crude oil and lots of liquefied natural gas, or LNG, India's energy imports are suddenly at risk.

If the closure drags on, it could mean pricier fuel and supply shortages, something that feels all too familiar after the price spikes earlier this year.