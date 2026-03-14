Iran conflict disrupts global sulfur supply, affecting thousands of companies

Sulfur prices surge in China

China, which uses more sulfur than any other country, has seen prices jump 15% since the conflict started: bad news especially for fertilizer makers (they use about 60% of all sulfur).

Other regions like West Asia and Africa are also feeling the pinch, with ongoing supply issues making tough situations even harder.

The metals and mining sectors aren't spared either; if things don't improve soon, the Democratic Republic of Congo's copper sector could face shortages within weeks.