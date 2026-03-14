Iran conflict disrupts global sulfur supply, affecting thousands of companies
The conflict in Iran is causing major headaches for the global sulfur supply chain, which many industries rely on: think fertilizers and tech like semiconductors.
With the Gulf region responsible for nearly half of all sulfur exports now facing big distribution problems, over 44,000 companies are struggling to get shipments moving.
Sulfur prices surge in China
China, which uses more sulfur than any other country, has seen prices jump 15% since the conflict started: bad news especially for fertilizer makers (they use about 60% of all sulfur).
Other regions like West Asia and Africa are also feeling the pinch, with ongoing supply issues making tough situations even harder.
The metals and mining sectors aren't spared either; if things don't improve soon, the Democratic Republic of Congo's copper sector could face shortages within weeks.