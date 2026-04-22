Iran conflict disrupts oil shipments and raises global consumer costs

Polyester up to $1.33/kg

Petrochemicals from oil go into more than 6,000 products we use daily.

With crude prices up, costs for things like synthetic shoe materials have jumped: about 30% of those costs are tied to oil, says the Footwear Distributors and Retailers of America.

US clothing makers are also feeling it, with polyester prices rising from 90 cents to $1.33 per kilogram since the conflict began, meaning higher prices could be coming soon for shoppers everywhere.