Iran conflict disrupts PCB supply chains, April prices rise 40%
The ongoing conflict in Iran is shaking up global supply chains for printed circuit boards (PCBs), the key parts inside your phone, laptop, and AI servers.
In April 2026 alone, PCB prices shot up 40% thanks to shortages of essentials like copper foil and epoxy resin.
Some chemical deliveries that used to take three weeks now stretch out to 15 weeks, making it a tough time for tech manufacturers.
AI server demand raises PCB costs
With demand for AI servers exploding, costs are climbing even faster; copper foil prices are already up as much as 30% this year.
Victory Giant Technology, which supplies NVIDIA, says Middle East tensions could push material costs even higher.
High-end PCBs for AI servers now cost as much as 13,475 yuan per square meter.
Industry analysts expect the global PCB market to grow by over 12% this year and hit $95.8 billion, but getting there won't be easy with these supply headaches sticking around.