Iran conflict disrupts PCB supply chains, April prices rise 40%

AI server demand raises PCB costs

With demand for AI servers exploding, costs are climbing even faster; copper foil prices are already up as much as 30% this year.

Victory Giant Technology, which supplies NVIDIA, says Middle East tensions could push material costs even higher.

High-end PCBs for AI servers now cost as much as 13,475 yuan per square meter.

Industry analysts expect the global PCB market to grow by over 12% this year and hit $95.8 billion, but getting there won't be easy with these supply headaches sticking around.