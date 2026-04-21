Iran conflict pushes India plastic costs up about 40%

India packaging firms' profits squeezed

The spike is hitting India's packaging industry hard, especially big players like Alternicq, who supply brands such as Marico and Hindustan Unilever.

Key plastics like PET and polypropylene have become costlier, squeezing company profits.

While Alternicq's close ties with refiners such as Reliance Industries help a bit, Thimmaiah Napanda says it could take four to six months for prices to settle — if things calm down in Iran.

For now, major brands are staying quiet and watching how things unfold.