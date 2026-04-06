Iran conflict sends heating oil higher, UK FSB urges probe
Business
UK small businesses are getting hit hard as heating oil prices jump, thanks to the Iran conflict shaking up European fuel markets.
The Federation of Small Businesses (FSB) is calling for an investigation, worried that some brokers might be taking advantage while companies struggle with soaring bills.
Heating oil surge hits UK SMEs
About 7% of UK SMEs rely on heating oil, and those in rural areas are especially hurting as prices have more than doubled in recent weeks.
Anthony Jenkins, who runs a hotel in North Yorkshire, shared that his costs shot up from 54.9p to 129p per liter between January and March, making it tough just to keep things running.