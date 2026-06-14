Iran conflict shakes global economy as ECB raises interest rates

World Bank warns global slowdown

The World Bank says global growth this year will be the slowest since 2020, thanks to rising energy prices and supply chain chaos from the Iran war.

Different regions are feeling the impact: China's exports got a boost from AI hardware demand, but Japan's small businesses are struggling with higher costs.

In Africa and the Middle East, Ghana saw faster industrial growth, and Egypt's Suez Canal saw revenue rise to its highest level since early 2024 as oil tankers rerouted after Hormuz closed.