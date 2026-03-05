Iran-Israel conflict disrupts India's cement and steel lifelines

Companies are now looking for alternatives

Limestone flux imports grew 13.98% in 2024-25, with major buyers including Tata Steel and JSW Steel.

But with insurers pulling out, companies now have to hunt for pricier limestone from places like Oman or Malaysia.

Cement makers aren't spared either: gypsum import costs are up over 8%, and fuel (petcoke) prices have shot up 11% just this month.

Many companies are digging into their inventories while testing substitutes like fly ash to keep production going.