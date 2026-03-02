Iran-Israel tensions send shockwaves to global oil markets

Oil prices are expected to rise further

With the Strait of Hormuz—where a fifth of the world's oil passes through—effectively closed off, importing countries are seeing their currencies lose value and inflation concerns rise.

Insurance companies have even stopped covering ships in the area because of the risk, pushing Brent crude to its highest level in more than a year.

Analysts say we could see oil go up another 5-15%, landing between $76 and $84 a barrel.