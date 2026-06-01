Iran pauses indirect talks with US Brent rises to $96.10
Business
Iran has paused indirect talks with the US protesting Israel's military moves in Lebanon.
This sudden break pushed global oil prices higher. Brent crude jumped to $96.10 a barrel, and West Texas Intermediate climbed past $92.
Talks freeze threatens Gulf energy exports
The freeze in talks is making it harder to extend cease-fire deals and restart energy exports from the Persian Gulf, especially through the crucial Strait of Hormuz.
Since late February, Brent futures are up over 30%, and experts warn that instability in Lebanon could mean even more turbulence ahead for global energy markets.