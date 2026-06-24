Iran reopens Hormuz after temporary US ceasefire, tanker prices jump

Inside Gulf rates near $470,000

With Middle Eastern oil producers ramping up exports, there aren't enough tankers to go around.

This has pushed daily rates for big carriers inside the Gulf up to nearly $470,000 (a jump of over $50,000 from last week) and nearly doubled rates outside Hormuz.

On the plus side, war risk insurance fees have dropped from around 5% to around 3%, saving shippers some cash even as about 100 tankers remain stuck in the Gulf.