Iran-US tensions hit Indian engineering stocks, L&T sees nearly 5% dip

Other firms also feeling the heat

It's not just L&T feeling the pressure—firms like KEC International, Kalpataru Projects, Engineers India, and Apar Industries all saw their stocks drop as well.

Experts warn that if the conflict drags on, project delays and rising costs could squeeze profits even more.

Despite these challenges, companies like L&T are still landing new deals in the region, showing they're not backing down just yet.

For anyone interested in global business or how world events ripple into Indian jobs and markets, this is one to watch.