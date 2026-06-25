Iraq asks OPEC for larger production quota to restore output
Business
Iraq is asking OPEC for a bigger share of oil production, saying years of conflict and attacks have hit its oil industry hard.
Oil is a huge deal for Iraq: it makes up 90% of the country's budget.
The government hopes to bounce back to prewar production levels soon, especially after recent peace efforts.
OPEC reviews quotas amid Iraqi warning
OPEC has started reviewing how much oil each country can sustainably produce, taking Iraq's situation into account.
While Iraq says it isn't planning to leave OPEC, officials warn they might rethink their membership if they don't get a higher quota.
The country is pushing for change so it can recover from disruptions like attacks on oil fields and export blockades.