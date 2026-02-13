IRB Infrastructure slashes profit by 65%, announces bonus shares Business Feb 13, 2026

IRB Infrastructure just announced a 7% interim dividend and a 1:1 bonus share issue, right after reporting a massive 65.1% drop in net profit for Q3FY26 (down to ₹210.7 crore from last year's ₹603 crore).

Even with this tough quarter, the company says it's sticking by its shareholders and doubling down on future growth.