IRB Infrastructure slashes profit by 65%, announces bonus shares
IRB Infrastructure just announced a 7% interim dividend and a 1:1 bonus share issue, right after reporting a massive 65.1% drop in net profit for Q3FY26 (down to ₹210.7 crore from last year's ₹603 crore).
Even with this tough quarter, the company says it's sticking by its shareholders and doubling down on future growth.
How's the quarter been for the company?
While overall revenue dipped by 7.6%, some numbers are headed up—net profit before exceptional items rose 14%, and EBITDA grew nearly 4%.
Toll collections jumped by 12% year-on-year, showing their core business still has momentum.
Plus, IRB raised big funds by monetizing assets and the board recommended increasing authorized share capital from ₹615 crore to ₹1,260 crore.
Why you should keep an eye on this story
If you're curious about how companies keep investors interested even during rough patches—or want to see what bold moves look like in the business world—this is one to watch.
IRB's strategy mixes short-term rewards with long-term bets on India's infrastructure boom.