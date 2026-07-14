IRCTC names Rajneesh Narain CFO with immediate effect July 14
Business
IRCTC just picked Rajneesh Narain as its chief financial officer, starting right away.
The board approved his appointment on July 14, 2026.
Narain joined IRCTC only last month and brings decades of finance experience from the coal industry.
Rajneesh Narain's 30-plus years in finance
With more than 30 years in finance, Narain has led teams at Northern Coalfields and managed big projects at South Eastern Coalfields.
He's also been chief financial officer for rail subsidiaries in Chhattisgarh.
Armed with an MBA in finance, he's known for his skills in accounting, fund management, and mentoring teams: IRCTC calls him a strategic thinker with expertise in stakeholder management.