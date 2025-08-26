IRCTC shares fall on earnings report: What's the update

The drop follows IRCTC's latest earnings update: revenue and profit both dipped this quarter compared to March 2025. Still, for the full financial year (ending March 2025), the company posted higher annual revenue and profits—so it's not all bad news.

Other factors affecting share price

Even with zero debt and strong finances, investor mood has turned cautious after recent earnings wobbles.

IRCTC also declared a ₹1 per share dividend and revealed it's winding up a joint venture (RIRTL), adding to the uncertainty that's making some investors nervous right now.