IRDAI approves 1st 100% foreign-owned general insurers in India

Ajay Seth cites 50L/cr awareness fund

Seth shared that more proposals are already in the pipeline, with growing interest from international investors.

He also mentioned plans to launch BIMA Sugam, a digital platform aiming to make buying motor, health, and term policies easier and commission-free, though it's facing some tech delays.

Plus, there's now a ₹50 crore fund set up to boost awareness about insurance across India.