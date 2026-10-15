IRDAI chairman Ajay Seth eyes January 2028 PIR beta

The PIR will be managed by the Insurance Information Bureau, proposed to be transformed into a not-for-profit company, fixing current issues with messy data formats between insurers.

About 60 insurers will use standardized ways to collect and exchange information, making it simpler for them (and financial institutions) to work together.

IRDAI is inviting feedback on its plan until October 17 and says PIR will work alongside Bima Sugam (the proposed digital insurance marketplace) to boost transparency and make comparing policies much easier for everyone.