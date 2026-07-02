IRDAI Chairman Ajay Seth pushes reforms against digital insurance platforms

IRDAI asks auditors, opens consultation

To clean things up, IRDAI has asked the Institute of Public Auditors of India to keep an eye on these shady practices for the next nine months.

They're also rolling out a consultation paper soon to address mis-selling and hidden charges, especially after surveys showed most people have faced annoying telemarketing or surprise fees from big platforms like Policybazaar and Tata AIG.

The goal: make buying insurance fairer and way less frustrating.