IRDAI cuts share transfer fee to ₹10L, requires IPO disclosures
Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) just rolled out new rules to make life easier for insurance companies looking to transfer shares, go public, or merge.
The big news? The fee for getting share transfers approved has dropped from ₹50 lakh to ₹10 lakh, a huge relief for insurers.
If a company wants to launch an initial public offering (IPO), it now has to share more details about the offer and show how it will keep policyholders' interests safe.
IRDAI requires merger audits, ESOP approval
Mergers now need extra paperwork like audited financials and official agreements, plus an independent expert will check if the merger is financially sound.
There are also tighter controls on employee stock options: if the exercise of options by key managerial personnel or directors breaches certain limits, they'll need special IRDAI approval.
These updates, excluding foreign reinsurers' branches, are all about making compliance smoother while keeping policyholders protected.