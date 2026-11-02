IRDAI cuts share transfer fee to ₹10L, requires IPO disclosures

Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) just rolled out new rules to make life easier for insurance companies looking to transfer shares, go public, or merge.

The big news? The fee for getting share transfers approved has dropped from ₹50 lakh to ₹10 lakh, a huge relief for insurers.

If a company wants to launch an initial public offering (IPO), it now has to share more details about the offer and show how it will keep policyholders' interests safe.