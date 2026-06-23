IRDAI draft rules curb mis-selling and ease foreign reinsurer entry

IRDAI proposes supervisors investments and disclosures

To stop dodgy sales tactics (over 26,000 complaints in 2024-25!), IRDAI wants every policy tied to its sales agent and banks (which brought in nearly half of private life premiums) to appoint sales supervisors.

Insurers could soon lend government securities and invest up to 5% of their surplus in select private companies.

Plus, intermediaries earning above a certain amount must post commission details online, but the commission sizes themselves won't change.

And for global players: entering India's insurance scene might get a lot simpler.