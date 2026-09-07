IRDAI flags fake igmsirdai.online, directs users to Bima Bharosa portal
Business
Heads up: IRDAI just flagged a fake site, igmsirdai.online, pretending to be its official complaint portal.
The regulator's message is clear: don't share your personal or financial information there, as it isn't legitimate.
Report to cybercrime authorities
IRDAI says only use its real Bima Bharosa portal at www.bimabharosa.irdai.gov.in for any insurance complaints.
If you've already shared details on the fake site, report it to cybercrime authorities and take appropriate precautionary measures as soon as possible.
Stay alert and double-check any site claiming to be from IRDAI!