IRDAI forms panel to reform insurance distribution under Indu Bhushan
IRDAI just set up a new expert committee to rethink how insurance gets distributed in India.
Led by Indu Bhushan and joined by industry veterans, the group's job is to make the system fairer for everyone, policyholders, insurers, and distributors alike.
Panel recommendations due Dec 31, 2026
The committee will look at ways to improve things without risking jobs or leaving smaller players behind.
After gathering feedback from more than 13,000 stakeholders (with about 2.18 lakh answers to the 32 questions), they're now working on clear recommendations due by December 31, 2026.
It's all part of IRDAI's push to make insurance simpler and more accessible for everyone.