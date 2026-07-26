IRDAI head Ajay Seth urges agent tagging for all policies
Ajay Seth, who heads the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India, or IRDAI, wants insurance sellers to be held more accountable for what they are pitching.
At a big industry event in Delhi on July 25, 2026, he said every policy should be linked back to the exact agent or point-of-sale person, or POSP, who sold it, so if things go wrong, you know who is responsible.
Ajay Seth pushes public insurance registry
Seth is pushing for a Public Insurance Registry so buyers can see exactly who is behind their policy.
This comes as grievances over unfair business practices jumped 14% in FY25 (year ended March 31, 2025), hitting 26,667 cases.
He also called out digital dark patterns and urged insurers to investigate complaints properly, reward honest recommendations over just sales numbers, and make products more affordable, especially for people who usually get left out.