IRDAI may offer insurers limited transition before commission caps

IRDAI wants these reforms to happen on schedule, with Seth saying, "any transition will be designed so that it does not become an indefinite postponement or lead to undesirable intermediate outcomes."

The goal is to make sure commissions actually reflect value for policyholders and encourage long-term coverage, not just quick sales.

There is also talk of temporary support for smaller insurers and new tools like a Public Insurance Registry, all aimed at making things fairer and more transparent for everyone buying insurance.