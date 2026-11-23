IRDAI names Sriram Taranikanti chair of Insurance Ombudsman advisory committee
Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) just gave its Insurance Ombudsman advisory committee a makeover, bringing in retired IAS officer Sriram Taranikanti as chair.
He's joined by experts from insurance, consumer rights, and the finance ministry.
Their mission for the next two years? Make the Ombudsman system work better for everyone.
Ombudsmen decided 41,055 grievances in 2025-26
This revamp comes after IRDAI called out insurers in July 2026 for not sharing key documents, basically slowing down complaint resolutions.
The new committee will meet at least twice a year to keep things on track and suggest improvements.
In 2025-26, Ombudsmen decided 41,055 grievances and helped policyholders win their cases about 79% of the time, so these changes could make a real difference if you ever need to file a claim.