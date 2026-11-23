This revamp comes after IRDAI called out insurers in July 2026 for not sharing key documents, basically slowing down complaint resolutions.

The new committee will meet at least twice a year to keep things on track and suggest improvements.

In 2025-26, Ombudsmen decided 41,055 grievances and helped policyholders win their cases about 79% of the time, so these changes could make a real difference if you ever need to file a claim.