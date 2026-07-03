IRDAI weighs commission overhaul to curb insurance mis-selling

Upcoming changes

Draft framework to be ready in next month or so

A draft framework for the proposed overhaul is expected to be released in the next four to six weeks, a source familiar with the discussions told Reuters. The staggered commission payments would align India with major global markets such as the US, UK, and Europe. IRDAI's chairperson Ajay Seth had said last week that they were working on a distribution reform consultation paper which could be issued by July-end.