IRDAI proposes rule banning dark patterns hiding insurance prices online
Business
Tired of having to give your phone number just to check insurance prices online?
IRDAI, India's insurance regulator, is proposing a rule that would stop companies from hiding prices behind personal information forms, a practice they call "dark patterns," and say shouldn't be allowed.
IRDAI seeks feedback until October 25
If this goes through, you'll be able to compare insurance plans online without sharing your details first.
The goal is to make shopping for insurance way more transparent and pressure-free.
Feedback on the proposal is open until October 25, so if approved, expect a smoother, more user-friendly experience soon.