IRDAI ties India's insurance executives' pay to performance metrics Business May 26, 2026

Big changes for India's insurance industry: IRDAI now says top executives, like CEOs and directors, will have their remuneration packages, including incentives, linked to specified performance parameters.

This means their pay depends on things like how quickly claims are handled, how well complaints are solved, whether their products perform as promised, financial soundness, and the removal of dark patterns.

These new rules kick in right away under the updated Corporate Governance Regulations.