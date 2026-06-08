IRDAI ties insurance CEOs' pay to customer treatment, claims data Business Jun 08, 2026

Big news for anyone with an insurance policy: IRDAI now wants insurance-company CEOs to earn their compensation based on how well they treat customers.

This means things like settling claims quickly, handling complaints, and renewing policies are part of the overall assessment, alongside financial parameters.

Plus, insurers have to share three years of claims data, so you'll know how often they pay out or reject claims.