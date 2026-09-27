IRDAI to launch Bima Sugam digital insurance marketplace by November

IRDAI Chairman Ajay Seth says Bima Sugam could be as game-changing for insurance as UPI was for payments.

The platform will be not-for-profit, so insurers compete on quality and value, not just commissions.

Every insurer gets a presence on a common platform, and a shared data system (the Public Insurance Registry) helps keep things fair.

It'll roll out in phases, making independent insurance shopping way more accessible, without leaving traditional agents behind.