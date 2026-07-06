IRDAI to make commission structures public and prioritize customer needs Business Jul 06, 2026

India's insurance regulator, IRDAI, is shaking things up with plans to make commission structures public and put customer interests first.

The idea is to stop high upfront commissions that push agents to sell policies just for quick earnings, and instead focus on what actually suits people's needs.

A consultation paper will be out soon, allowing insurers and other stakeholders to share their thoughts.