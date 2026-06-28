IRDAI to publish discussion paper on Indian insurance buyer protections Business Jun 28, 2026

Big changes are coming to the way insurance gets to you.

IRDAI, India's insurance regulator, is set to release a discussion paper focused on protecting customers better: think fairer policy options, more say for buyers, and fewer chances of getting stuck with something you don't need.

The reforms will cover things like how long people keep their policies (persistency), how agents get paid, and making sure banks selling insurance do it right.