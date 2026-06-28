IRDAI to publish discussion paper on Indian insurance buyer protections
Business
Big changes are coming to the way insurance gets to you.
IRDAI, India's insurance regulator, is set to release a discussion paper focused on protecting customers better: think fairer policy options, more say for buyers, and fewer chances of getting stuck with something you don't need.
The reforms will cover things like how long people keep their policies (persistency), how agents get paid, and making sure banks selling insurance do it right.
IRDAI seeks feedback, insurers reward retention
IRDAI wants to hear from industry experts before finalizing the rules, but here's what's already happening:
some insurers are now rewarding agents not just for signing up new customers but for actually keeping them happy over time.
The goal? Less mis-selling and more trust in the system.