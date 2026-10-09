IRDAI's proposed commission and management costs rules risk insurer profits
Big changes are coming to the insurance world in Q2. India's insurance regulator, IRDAI, is proposing new rules on commissions and management costs.
This could make it tougher for insurers to keep profits up, especially as life insurers might see a bump in certain product sales, while general insurers could get hit by tough competition and weather-related claims.
Life leads, general pressured, health resilient
Life insurers like ICICI Prudential are expected to lead premium growth thanks to their savings and protection plans, though not everyone will benefit equally; SBI Life might see mixed results.
General insurers such as ICICI Lombard are under pressure from rising claims and tighter pricing.
Meanwhile, health insurance is still going strong; Star Health is set for higher premiums and profits even as new rules may shake up how policies get sold.