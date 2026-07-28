Iris Clothings Q1 FY2027 profit jumps 53% to ₹4 cr
Business
Iris Clothings just posted a big win for the first quarter of FY2027, with net profit jumping 53% to ₹4 crore.
Revenue also climbed 26%, hitting ₹47 crore, thanks to strong demand and smart operations.
Iris Clothings expands direct-to-consumer channels
The company boosted its EBITDA by 53%, showing it's running efficiently.
Managing Director Santosh Ladha credits their ability to adapt and stay relevant in a changing market.
Iris Clothings expanded into direct-to-consumer sales, quick commerce, and newborn gifting, plus set up an in-house embroidery facility.
Investors seem impressed (shares rose 1% on Tuesday) while Ladha says these steps are all about keeping growth steady and making sure everyone benefits long term.