Iris Clothings reports 43% March quarter net profit ₹6 cr

Iris to launch D2C platform

Known for its kidswear, Iris credits its success to reaching more customers and expanding its market.

Managing Director Santosh Ladha says a solid distribution network and stronger brand helped them get here.

For FY 2026, profit rose 23% to ₹16 crore and revenue hit ₹191 crore, a sign they're not slowing down.

Next up: launching a Direct-to-Consumer platform to boost their online presence and connect directly with shoppers like you.