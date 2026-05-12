Iris Clothings reports 43% March quarter net profit ₹6 cr
Business
Iris Clothings just reported a 43% jump in net profit for the March 2026 quarter, hitting ₹6 crore.
Revenue shot up 50% to ₹60 crore, and better margins helped EBITDA climb to ₹11 crore.
The main reason? More demand for their clothes and smarter business moves.
Iris to launch D2C platform
Known for its kidswear, Iris credits its success to reaching more customers and expanding its market.
Managing Director Santosh Ladha says a solid distribution network and stronger brand helped them get here.
For FY 2026, profit rose 23% to ₹16 crore and revenue hit ₹191 crore, a sign they're not slowing down.
Next up: launching a Direct-to-Consumer platform to boost their online presence and connect directly with shoppers like you.