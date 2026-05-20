IRS drops all pending tax claims against President Donald Trump
Business
Big news: The IRS has decided to drop all tax claims pending as of the May 18 settlement date against President Donald Trump, his family, and their businesses.
This move comes after a settlement with the Justice Department that also wraps up Trump's $10 billion lawsuit over leaked tax returns.
Settlement creates $1.7 billion anti-weaponization fund
The deal permanently blocks the IRS from chasing any pending tax issues as of May 18, 2026.
It also launches a $1.7 billion Anti-Weaponization Fund to help people who feel they were unfairly targeted during Biden's presidency, though Trump can't tap into it.
While some Democrats are calling it a slush fund, Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche said it's open to anyone who believes they've faced political bias, no matter their views.