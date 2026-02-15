AI won't cause mass layoffs, but will transform roles: Study

A joint study by the Indian Council for Research on International Economic Relations (ICRIER) and OpenAI has downplayed fears of mass job losses due to artificial intelligence (AI). The report, titled "AI and Jobs: This time is no different," found that generative AI is changing work organization, increasing productivity, and transforming roles rather than causing large-scale layoffs.

Research methodology Survey of 650 IT firms across 10 cities The study is based on a survey of 650 IT companies across 10 cities, conducted between November 2025 and January 2026. It examined changes in the hiring patterns, occupational demand, productivity outcomes, and workforce skilling. The findings suggest that AI is boosting output and elevating skilled experts rather than triggering mass layoffs.

Expert opinion Need to focus on practical steps to help workers Ronnie Chatterji, the Chief Economist at OpenAI, said that the data shows a shift in how work is organized with AI complementing human talent. He emphasized the need to focus on practical steps to help workers align their skills with advancing capabilities of AI. The report also notes a slight moderation in hiring, mainly at the entry level, but stability at mid and senior levels.

Job market impact Generative AI acting as productivity-enhancing complement The study found that roles often perceived as most exposed to AI, such as software developers and database administrators, are among those with the strongest growth in demand. This indicates that generative AI is mostly acting as a productivity-enhancing complement to technical and analytical work, rather than a substitute. The report highlights a shift in hiring priorities with 63% of firms reporting rising demand for hybrid skill sets.

