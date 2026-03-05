Is Dubai still a safe haven amid Iran-Israel-US tensions?
Iran hit back at the US and Israel by targeting key spots in Dubai—including the Fairmont hotel and an AWS data center—putting a spotlight on the city's reputation for safety.
The attacks led to flight suspensions at the airport and a pause at Jebel Ali port, leaving many wondering just how secure Dubai really is these days.
US advises citizens to leave UAE
With tensions high, some residents are looking into evacuation routes through Oman or Saudi Arabia while the US State Department has advised citizens to leave the region.
Businesses are still running but now eyeing political-risk insurance to cover unexpected threats.
After seeing a surge of investments recently, Dubai may have to act fast to keep firms that relocated there.
Public appearances by UAE leaders
UAE leaders have been making public appearances and have sought to instill confidence.
As things stay tense, Dubai's resilience—and its ability to bounce back—is being put to the test.