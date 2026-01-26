China has clarified that its new trade agreement with Canada is not targeted at any other country. The clarification comes after the United States threatened to impose heavy tariffs on Canadian goods. The deal, which was announced earlier this month, includes China's plan to lower tariffs on Canadian canola imports and allow visa-free travel for Canadians visiting China.

Tariff threat US concerns over potential goods dumping The US, a traditional ally of Canada, has threatened to impose 100% tariffs on Canadian products if the trade deal goes ahead. The Donald Trump administration fears this could allow China to dump its goods through Canada. Responding to these concerns, China's foreign ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun said today that the trade deal is not aimed at Washington but is instead a new type of strategic partnership between China and Canada.

Trade philosophy China's stance on international trade relations Jiakun further emphasized that China advocates a win-win rather than zero-sum mindset in state-to-state relations. He said nations should approach these relations through cooperation instead of confrontation. This statement underscores China's commitment to maintaining peaceful and mutually beneficial trade relationships with other countries, including Canada, despite the ongoing tensions with the US over this new agreement.

