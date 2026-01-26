LOADING...
The clarification comes after the United States threatened to impose heavy tariffs

China clarifies Canada trade deal isn't aimed at US

By Dwaipayan Roy
Jan 26, 2026
05:59 pm
What's the story

China has clarified that its new trade agreement with Canada is not targeted at any other country. The clarification comes after the United States threatened to impose heavy tariffs on Canadian goods. The deal, which was announced earlier this month, includes China's plan to lower tariffs on Canadian canola imports and allow visa-free travel for Canadians visiting China.

Tariff threat

US concerns over potential goods dumping

The US, a traditional ally of Canada, has threatened to impose 100% tariffs on Canadian products if the trade deal goes ahead. The Donald Trump administration fears this could allow China to dump its goods through Canada. Responding to these concerns, China's foreign ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun said today that the trade deal is not aimed at Washington but is instead a new type of strategic partnership between China and Canada.

Trade philosophy

China's stance on international trade relations

Jiakun further emphasized that China advocates a win-win rather than zero-sum mindset in state-to-state relations. He said nations should approach these relations through cooperation instead of confrontation. This statement underscores China's commitment to maintaining peaceful and mutually beneficial trade relationships with other countries, including Canada, despite the ongoing tensions with the US over this new agreement.

Diplomatic relations

Canadian Prime Minister's visit to Beijing

The trade deal was announced during Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney's visit to Beijing this month. This move is seen as part of his strategy to distance Canada from the unpredictable US under Trump. Notably, Canada and the US have been embroiled in a trade war since the Trump administration imposed import duties on its northern neighbor.

