What's the story

In a world where wellness trends are as varied as the Instagram filters we use, holistic therapies like acupuncture, yoga, and naturopathy are making their way into our daily routines.

But while we're increasingly opting for these non-conventional healing methods, one burning question remains: Does your health insurance have your back? In India, the answer isn't always clear.

So, if you're looking to combine the best, here's everything you need to know about how health insurance covers complementary therapies.