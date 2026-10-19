ISB announces 32-week Fintech AI program starting Oct 31 2026
The Indian School of Business (ISB) just announced a 32-week Executive Programme in Fintech and AI, starting October 31, 2026.
It's designed for finance professionals who want to get hands-on with AI, fintech, and blockchain: think live online classes, self-paced modules, a two-day campus experience, plus a real-world project tackling digital finance tech.
ISB curriculum spotlights AI blockchain impact
With digital tech shaking up the finance world fast, ISB's program aims to help leaders stay ahead.
The curriculum dives into how AI and blockchain are changing banking (McKinsey even predicts generative AI alone could add between $200 billion and $340 billion a year to global banking).
This course is all about helping senior professionals boost their innovation skills and keep up with the latest in compliance and tech-driven change.