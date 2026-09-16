ISG unveils compliance by design for agentic commerce in Mumbai
ISG laid out its "compliance by design" approach for agentic commerce at the Global Fintech Fest 2026 in Mumbai.
Its model lets AI agents manage payments on their own, but with strong checks like real-time validation and certified agents to keep things safe and trustworthy, especially for India, Africa, the Middle East, APAC, and Southeast Asia.
ISG leaders stress immutable audit trails
ISG's co-founder and managing director Adelia Castelino and chief strategy and transformation officer Sachin Castelino emphasized starting with secure systems and unchangeable audit trails to build real trust.
The company wants to expand across 190 markets but is taking a trust first, scale later approach.
From GIFT City licenses to ambitions spanning 190 markets, ISG is moving from demo to deployment with plans for passkey-based authentication.