Ishan Chatterjee steps up as JioStar's Sports Head

Ishan Chatterjee is the new CEO of JioStar's sports business, stepping in after Sanjog Gupta moved on to lead the International Cricket Council (ICC). Chatterjee will now be steering JioStar's sports content across both TV and digital platforms.

Chatterjee to handle major events like IPL, ICC tournaments Chatterjee is taking charge at a time when JioStar is betting big on digital tech and fresh ways to connect with fans.

He'll be handling blockbuster events like IPL and ICC tournaments, driving strategy, securing media rights, and finding new ways to boost revenue.

Chatterjee's experience in leading roles Before joining JioStar in 2024, Chatterjee spent 13 years at Google, where he held the position of YouTube India's Managing Director.

He's also worked with McKinsey & Company and Hindustan Unilever.

At JioStar, he's already made a mark by growing sports revenue and rolling out creative digital monetization ideas.