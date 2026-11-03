ISIG mobilizes investments to fund Indian start-ups in quantum-computing co-packaged-optics

India may have joined the chip race a bit late, but efforts like the India Semiconductor Mission are helping it catch up fast.

ISIG sees big potential in co-packaged optics to solve data center issues, and they're hosting their first two-day Executive Summit India 2026 starting November 3 to connect with industry leaders.

Nasri highlighted how important India's talent is for this growth, saying, "India too has an opportunity to get its talent back and innovate," as they aim for more focused collaborations and impactful deals.