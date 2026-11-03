ISIG mobilizes investments to fund Indian start-ups in quantum-computing co-packaged-optics
The International Semiconductor Industry Group (ISIG) plans to mobilize investments from advanced packaging firms, equipment makers, ecosystem partners, and venture capitalists to fund start-ups in India.
The plan, announced by ISIG Co-Founder and CEO Salah Nasri, is to bring in advanced packaging firms, equipment makers, ecosystem partners, and venture capitalists to fund start-ups in India, with a focus on quantum computing and co-packaged optics.
ISIG hosts Executive Summit India 2026
India may have joined the chip race a bit late, but efforts like the India Semiconductor Mission are helping it catch up fast.
ISIG sees big potential in co-packaged optics to solve data center issues, and they're hosting their first two-day Executive Summit India 2026 starting November 3 to connect with industry leaders.
Nasri highlighted how important India's talent is for this growth, saying, "India too has an opportunity to get its talent back and innovate," as they aim for more focused collaborations and impactful deals.