ISS criticizes Warner Bros. Discovery executive pay in $110B merger

ISS deems $887 million pay extremely large

ISS pointed out that Zaslav could receive up to $887 million under the proposed pay packages, which they called "extremely large" and not really tied to how well the company's doing.

They are urging shareholders to vote against these pay packages and even suggested withholding votes from five board members who handle compensation.

Meanwhile, the merger itself faces legal challenges in several US states and still needs approval from European regulators by July 7.