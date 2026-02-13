IT giants hit with ₹5,400cr labor code cost Business Feb 13, 2026

India's six biggest IT companies—including TCS, Infosys, HCLTech, Wipro, Tech Mahindra, and LTIMindtree—were hit with a one-time cost of ₹5,400 crore in Q3 FY26.

This is thanks to new labor codes rolled out in November 2025 that combined 29 old laws into four and changed how gratuity and leave benefits are calculated.