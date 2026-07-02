IT stocks' rebound lifts Sensex to 77,400 and Nifty 24,122

Nifty IT jumps 4.5%

Nifty IT jumped 4.5%, with big names like Infosys, HCLTech, Tech Mahindra, Wipro, and TCS leading gains.

Midcap and smallcap stocks also had a good day: Exide Industries and IT firms like Coforge saw rises of up to 7%, while Zensar Technologies and Tata Technologies surged as much as 12%.

With over twice as many advancing stocks as declining ones and more than 100 hitting new highs, investor confidence looked solid all around.